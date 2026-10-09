Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert Put the Past Behind Them With Surprise Onstage Duet in Texas

Kacey Musgraves fans at her Austin, Texas, show got a special surprise. During the latest stop on her Middle of Nowhere Tour, Musgraves brought out Miranda Lambert to perform their feud-ending duet together.

The crowd went wild as Musgraves welcomed Lambert onto the stage at Moody Center.

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The pair shared a hug before getting into the fan-favorite song, “Horses and Divorces.”

Before the women teamed up for the song, they were in the midst of a long-standing feud. The trouble dates back years, when “Mama’s Broken Heart,” a song Musgraves co-wrote, went to Lambert without Musgraves’ knowledge.

Things escalated from there, and the women were noticeably chilly towards each other in the years that followed.

How Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert Reconciled

That all changed when Musgraves had an epiphany.

“We’d lost touch for years and wouldn’t consider each other friends,” Musgraves told. NPR. “I saw her on Instagram one day, riding one of her horses, and I was like, ‘Well, we ain’t friends, but I guess we have two things in common, horses and divorces, that’s for sure. Wait, that could be a really funny song. What if it’s a duet with her? What if I got her to write on it?’”

Musgraves decided to shoot her shot and reach out to Lambert. The other woman quickly responded, telling Musgraves, “Hell yeah, I’m in, let’s do it.”

The track, Musgraves said, is “a micro representation of what I wish that the world would do sometimes, just f**king sit down and poke fun at each other, have a beer and call it a day.”

Shortly thereafter, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Lambert spoke out about the importance of women in the music industry supporting each other.

“I do think that comes with some time, and age, that you realize that more,” she said. “The fire calms down just a little bit. You’re like, ‘OK, we all proved our point. They hear us all. There’s room for us.’”

“And so I want to encourage all the younger artists to be the same way because Kacey and I, whatever our beef was, neither one of us really cares or knows what it was about anymore,” Lambert continued. “You know what I mean? But it’s also good to have a muse so we could use it and create this song that’s badass and I love it.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA