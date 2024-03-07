Kacey Musgraves Drew From a ‘Deeper Well’ of Creative Energy At This Famous Studio—from Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, & More

Kacey Musgraves tapped into a deeper — some may some bottomless — well of creative energy while recording her newest album. The cosmic cowgirl joined the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie at the storied Electric Lady Studios.

“Some Seriously Good Mojo,” Kacey Musgraves Says

In Billboard’s clip of Musgraves’ upcoming appearance on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, the “Golden Hour” singer gushed about her months spent recording Deeper Well at the New York City musical mecca.

In 1968, guitar god Jimi Hendrix bought the recently shuttered Greenwich Village nightclub and commissioned the venue as a recording studio. Architect John Storyk designed the space specifically to suit Hendrix’s needs.

Tragically, the “Purple Haze” singer spent just 10 weeks recording at the Electric Lady before his untimely death in 1970. But “the house that Jimi built” would live on, ushering in musical titans such as Stevie Wonder, Lou Reed, the Rolling Stones, and more.

“Every studio has its own energy, but this one has such a storied past,” Musgraves said. “This building — and it literally being Jimi Hendrix’s apartment — right here, that’s some seriously good mojo. I just know so many amazing creatives are drawn to creating here, and there’s a reason.”

The Big Apple backdrop provided the change of scenery Musgraves was seeking. In the early and mid-20th century, Greenwich Village’s siren call famously beckoned many a misfit, idealist and eccentric.

“I was very drawn to getting out of Nashville and creating somewhere where there was a different energy, a different life kind of bubbling around you,” the country singer said. “I just think New York is one of the most unique cities in the world.”

Musgraves Cultivates ‘Soft Nature Cottage Witch’ Vibe on Upcoming Album

Deeper Well, the native Texan’s sixth studio album, will drop March 15. The record finds Musgraves returning to her roots, literally and figuratively. Listeners can expect to hear the clear-eyed meditations of a more settled 30-something, as opposed to the “popper dance-floor BPM anthems” of 2018’s Golden Hour.

“I find it really ironic that I was able to tap into a more rootsy, folky, softer side in the middle of New York City,” Musgraves recently told The Cut. “Some of my more country stuff came out again there.”

