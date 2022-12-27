Kacey Musgraves Hosts Teddy Bear Ball to Raise Funds for Local Children’s Hospital Support Dog

Kacey Musgraves threw an elegant gala for a unique, yet meaningful purpose.

During the holiday season, the hit singer and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, hosted a 1930s-esque teddy bear ball to benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. In a Twitter thread shared by Musgraves, Schafer tells the story of Squid, a facility dog for the children at the hospital.

“One of the hardest-working employees at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital is not a human but a dog,” Schafer explained next to a photo of his multi-Grammy winning girlfriend all smiles as she poses with Squid, a chocolate Labrador. The thread also shows photos of Squid at work, sitting with one of the children at the hospital.

“Squid is quite literally a guardian angel,” Schafer continued. “He’s been trained to do everything from coaxing the children of Vanderbilt out of bed so they can rehabilitate to laying across their chests and laps when they’re feeling overwhelmed…that’s a heck of a lot of responsibility for a single dog.”

Moved by Squid’s story, the couple planned a special event at The American Legion in Nashville to raise money for the hospital to get a second emotional support canine. Partnering with Build a Bear, they put together a lavish ball that featured giant stuffed teddy bears, disco balls in the shape of teddy bears and a life-size neon bow that was imported from Musgraves’ hometown of Golden, Texas.

In addition to hosting the soiree, the singer also performed alongside Daniel Tashian’s band, The Silver Seas. Tashian is her frequent songwriting collaborator, who co-wrote and co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 album, Golden Hour, which won four Grammy Awards in 2019, including Album of the Year, and the 2021 follow-up, star-crossed.

“Teddy Bear Ball is a magical evening of teddy bear building, mingling, eating, drinking (responsibly of course), dancing and listening to live music,” Schafer described. “The evening takes months to plan and not a single detail is overlooked. @KaceyMusgraves was kind enough to perform along with one of her good friends and co-writers, the wonderfully talented @thesilverseas.”

The event raised more than $100,000 for the second training dog. “We hope they decide to name him Teddy,” Schafer quipped.

Donations are still being accepted to cover the costs of the dog HERE.

Photo by Catherine Powell; Courtesy BTPR