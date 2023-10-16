Kane Brown, Old Dominion Headlining Europe’s 2024 C2C Festival

Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Old Dominion lead the lineup for the 2024 C2C: Country to Country Festival. The annual festival brings some of the biggest country stars in the U.S. to major cities across Europe. Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, and Lauren Alaina are among the other artists performing during the three-day festival taking place March 8-10 at London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Videos by American Songwriter

The headlining acts will rotate through the three venues each night. Brown will headline the O2 Arena on March 8, followed by Paisley on March 9, and Old Dominion on March 10. Meanwhile, Paisley will headline OVO Hydro on March 8, Old Dominion on March 9, and Brown on March 10. The schedule at SSE Arena sees OD headlining on March 8, Brown on March 9, and Paisley on March 10.

[RELATED: Kane Brown Announces 2024 In The Air Tour with Special Guests]

“From ticket sales to streaming, country music has seen its best year yet in the U.K. and C2C has been a key element to that success,” CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development Milly Olykan says in a press statement. “The festival continues to provide opportunities for fans to discover new artists, while also giving more established Nashville artists international exposure and profile. We are incredibly proud to continue to partner with C2C and engage with the invaluable industry and media in the U.K. who work to further our genre year-round.”

This marks the first year the festival has come to Belfast, typically taking place in Ireland’s capital of Dublin at the 3 Arena. Dubbed “Europe’s biggest country music festival,” C2C spotlights Nashville artists alongside emerging acts in the UK country scene. C2C Festival launched in 2013 and has seen Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, and Emmylou Harris perform over the years.

Your C2C 2024 line-up revealed 🎊



Join @kanebrown, @BradPaisley & @OldDominion plus many more incredible artists, Fri 8th – Sun 10th March 2023 at @TheO2, @OVOHydro & for the first time ever @SSEBelfastArena



Tickets on general sale Fri 20th Oct 10am https://t.co/mtCCXj4gh1 pic.twitter.com/fTThWSSpxo — Country2Country (@C2Cfestival) October 16, 2023

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Kane Brown