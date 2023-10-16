The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Team Up for 2024 Tour

The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship are reuniting for a joint tour. The two bands are teaming up on the 2024 Live on Cloud 9 Tour that takes them across the Northwest in February and March on the first leg of the tour that kicks off on February 29 in El Cajon, California, and wraps up on March 10 in Airway Heights, Washington. More dates are expected to be announced. Tickets go on sale on October 20 at 9 a.m. local time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We have a storied history with Jefferson Starship,” The Marshall Tucker Band frontman Doug Gray says in a press release. “We toured together many years ago and the timing feels right for us to reunite. We’re on Cloud 9! We will be announcing many more dates very soon.”

[RELATED: David Freiberg Talks About Jefferson Starship Returning with First New Music in Twelve Years]

“We are really looking forward to touring with our buddies, The Marshall Tucker Band,” Jefferson Starship’s Donny Baldwin adds. “We toured back in the day, and it will be a great night of music from two iconic bands.”

Jefferson Starship is a spinoff of Jefferson Airplane, founded in 1974. In 1975, they released their most successful album, Red Octopus, which features one of their hit singles, “Miracles.” They’re also known for “We Built This City,” “With Your Love,” and “Count on Me.” The band has released 11 studio albums since 1974, their most recent being Mother of the Sun in 2020. Starship spent part of the summer of 2023 on Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras Tour.

Like Jefferson Starship, The Marshall Tucker Band rose to fame in the 1970s with their self-titled debut album in 1973. They achieved their highest-charting song in 1977 with “Heard it in a Love Song” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band is named after a man named Marshall Tucker, a blind piano tuner in South Carolina who signed his name on one of the pianos in the studio where the band rehearsed. Tucker passed away in 2023 at the age of 99.

2024 Live on Cloud 9 Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino Resort

March 1 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

March 2 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena

March 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre

March 5 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

March 7 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

March 8 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Casino Resort

March 9 – Toppenish, WA – Legends Casino Hotel Event Center

March 10 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images