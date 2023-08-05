Kanye West’s Producer Provides New Insights into Rapper’s Upcoming Album

Later this month, Kanye West’s most recent studio album, Donda, will turn two years old. As we approach the date (Aug. 29), it’s beginning to look like West’s full-length return is coming soon and is right around the corner. On Friday (Aug. 4), a Reddit page dedicated to West named r/WestSubEver hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session with Chicago producer Fya Man, where he answered any questions fans had regarding West’s new LP.

Having worked with West on 11 songs from Donda, such as hits like “Off The Grid” and “Hurricane,” Fya Man confirmed he has been helping craft the currently untitled project. Most notably, he revealed that West is “extremely involved” in the writing process and that it is “very tedious.”

Additionally, along with calling the LP “fire,” he described the approach as being “the ‘Old Ye’ but new with the times,” potentially referring to the inclusion of soul samples and brash, lyrically-intensive rapping. When asked if West decided to finish songs from Donda 2, a 2022 album he worked on but never fully fleshed out for digital streaming release, Fya Man said that those songs have been shelved.

“I didn’t see any of [the Donda 2 songs] being (brought) back, all new vibes,” he wrote.

Back in mid-June, West celebrated his 46th birthday with a private party in Los Angeles, where fellow Chicago rapper Freddie Gibbs was present, along with singer Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla $ign. During the AMA, Fya Man said that those present worked on music together for West’s album.

“Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing!” he revealed.

All of the new insights provided by Fya Man come just about a month after Chicago emcee Rooga, who appeared on the Donda song “Ok Ok,” produced by Fya Man, also corroborated the rumors that West, whose rollouts typically include an air of mystery around them, is putting together an album.

