Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Punching Fan Asking For An Autograph

Kanye West is in legal hot water. A fan is suing the rapper after West allegedly punched them during an altercation last year.

According to the Toronto Sun, Justin Poplawski and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the rapper in California. They’re accusing West of both assault and battery. Additionally, they allege that West caused emotional distress as well as practiced negligence.

The incident between Poplawski and West reportedly happened on January 13, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles. Through the lawsuit, Poplawski reported his side of the story. Poplawski said that he is an autograph dealer and had previously met West. He had obtained an autograph from the rapper, and everything went well.

However, upon meeting West in 2022, he reportedly got on the rapper’s bad side. According to Poplawski, he approached West in public. West allegedly grew hostile at Poplawski’s request for an autograph. Poplawski reported that West said, “I’m going to make a f—ing example of you.”

West also allegedly referenced his on-going divorce with Kim Kardashian at the time. He reportedly told the autograph seeker, “Go the f–k [out of] here before I beat the f–k out of you. I’m going to make a f–king example of you.”

Kanye West Allegedly Attacked Fan

When Poplaski didn’t leave, West reportedly struck him several times. The autograph seeker reported he was severely injured by the rapper. One of West’s entourage reportedly tried to calm the rapper, but West demanded they should “go to the f—ing house and get my f—ing kids.”

A social media video from last year matches some of what is being reported here. It featured a person laying on the ground with a stack of papers. West appears in the video, very angry and yelling, while someone attempts to calm him down.

Poplaski’s lawyers are accusing West of”physically assault, harm, batter, and injure Poplawski, with the intent of committing such assault, harm, battery, and injury, when, without limitation, [Ye] unlawfully and intentionally struck him. Physically and violently attacked and battered him; and repeatedly struck him while he was defenseless and in fear for his safety causing Plaintiff to sustain damages.”

The lawsuit hasn’t revealed how much Poplaski is seeking in damages, but his wife is also suing for “loss of consortium” as well.

Kanye West rages after allegedly punching an autograph seeker. LAPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/WJTeyMg7ZE — 🤭 (@dramaforthegirl) January 13, 2022

