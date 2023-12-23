Katherine Ryan Savagely Criticizes Justin Timberlake: “Britney Has Receipts”

Few artists compare to Justin Timberlake regarding his versatility and pure showmanship. Compiling 10 Grammy Awards while selling nearly 90 million albums, the singer is simply a music icon. Those accomplishments, however, were not enough to keep comedian Katherine Ryan from obliterating the star when discussing his former relationship with another icon: Britney Spears.

It’s been common knowledge for some time that Timberlake and Spears were a couple. But what wasn’t known until recently is what went on behind closed doors during their spicy relationship. Thanks to Spears and her new book The Woman In Me, the singer isn’t holding back. In the memoir, Spears claims Timberlake cheated on her numerous times and even broke up with her through text messages. Not to mention, Spears said Timberlake pressured her into getting an abortion. With so many fresh accusations hurled at Timberlake, Ryan decided to go way past Spears.

Discussing Timberlake on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, Ryan ripped into the singer for recently saying “No disrespect” when singing “Cry Me a River.” “So Justin Timberlake popped his grubby little eel face out from the rock he previously crawled behind to perform at the opening of new Las Vegas hotspot, Fontainebleau, smugly offering up, ‘No disrespect’ before performing ‘Cry Me a River.’ I really have no problem with him but this is a slimy f–king thing to say.”

Not a “Nice Guy”

Suggesting he wasn’t a “nice guy,” Ryan continued her tirade aimed at Timberlake, pointing to the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson. She said, “He was involved in that Super Bowl Janet Jackson boob reveal and she almost lost her career for that and nothing was said about him. He was the one that removed the little part of her bra that showed almost her nipple. Janet Jackson, an iconic legendary black woman, took all of the fall for that and Justin Timberlake was like fine.”

Believing that Timberlake is simply “delusional,” Ryan ended her comments with a warning, “How has Justin not thoroughly got the hint that Britney has receipts, and most of the fandom is on her side? Does he think he’s just going to get away with this?”

