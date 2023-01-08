Kelly Clarkson Covers Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Duran Duran, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson is back from her holiday break and bringing the heat on her popular “Kellyoke” segment via her beloved daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This week, Clarkson took on some songs from artists, including her former co-coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. She also performed covers of songs by Katy Perry, Duran Duran, and more. Let’s dive in here below to see them all.

On Monday (January 2), Clarkson performed a rendition of the song “The Warrior” by the group Scandal. With big swelling vocals and a propelling backbeat, Clarkson soared on the heart-racing song. Check it out below.

Continuing the week, Clarkson upped the ante with an acoustic cover of Katy Perry’s hit song, “The One That Got Away.” Heartfelt, breathy, and nostalgic, Clarkson nailed the performance.

Following that up mid-week, Clarkson took on the current Prince of Country, a cover of Shelton’s song “Honey Bee.” Adding a little wink, Clarkson performed the classic heartland track, complete with an accompanying big guitar solo. Check it out below.

Next up, on Thursday, Clarkson performed a rendition of the song “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” by country music singer and pianist Ronnie Milsap. The offering included an accompaniment by Jaco Caraco on the saxophone, growling, and climbing all the way.

Finally, to close out the week, Clarkson took on the legendary band Duran Duran and their track “Ordinary World.” The brooding track sounded sweet on Clarkson’s tongue. Listen below.

And as a bonus this week, the fellas from the YouTube series Kellyoke Afterparty shared a clip of Clarkson’s crystal clear vocals isolated from when she performed the song “Only Happy When It Rains” by the ’90s grunge rock band Garbage. Check that out below to see what the human voice can do when it belongs to the one and only Clarkson.

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal