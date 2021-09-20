Kelly Clarkson Performs Amy Winehouse Hit, “Valerie,” Announces Christmas LP

The past week, acclaimed Grammy-winning artist, Kelly Clarkson, did many things (as she normally wants to do). Clarkson returned to her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show; prepared for her return on the upcoming season of The Voice; and performed a stellar rendition of the song, “Valerie,” written by the English band, Zutons, and made popular by the late Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson.

The performance, which you can watch below, came just one day after what would have been Winehouse’s 38th birthday. (We celebrated the date with this piece.)

Earlier in the week, the 39-year-old, Fort Worth, Texas-born Clarkson sang the Marvin Gaye classic, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which you can see here:

In addition, Clarkson announced her forthcoming Holiday album on Twitter, noting its release on September 23:

“Y’all know I’m obsessed with Christmas!!! THat’s why I’m so excited to announce my new single Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) is coming out September 23rd!!,” she wrote.

She and The Voice team have also been hyping the new season:

“New Season. New Coach. New talent,” Clarkson wrote. “Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice is back, y’all! Tune in t the premiere Monday 9/20 on @NBC.”