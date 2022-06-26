Kelly Clarkson Covers Dave Matthews Band, Demi Lovato and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

It was a jam-packed week at The Kelly Clarkson Show as the singer covered three songs for her vaunted “Kellyoke” series, and as host, Clarkson offered some big interviews.

Let’s take them each one by one.

To kick off the week on Monday (June 20), Clarkson covered the bit hit song from Dave Matthews Band, “Crash Into Me.” It was an “encore” performance, meaning Clarkson had previously recorded and aired the rendition, but that doesn’t make it any less stellar. With a jangly acoustic, a-la Matthews, Clarkson belted the voyeur love song. Check it out below.

Later in the week, Clarkson covered “RSVP” by Maren Morris, giving the thoughtful song her signature touch and sonic inspiration.

Following that performance, Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert covered “Anyone” by Demi Lovato, giving the touching song a passionate performance.

Check both “RSVP” and “Anyone” below.

Also on her show this week, Clarkson brought in some big names to chat with on her couch, including the star of the new Elvis movie, Austin Butler, who talked about shedding tears after meeting Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley.

Clarkson also chatted with legendary songwriter and Jagged Little Pill artist Alanis Morissette, imploring her to write a self-help book.

Check out both interviews below.

