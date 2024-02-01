Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Health Diagnosis that Motivated Her Recent Transformation

While first breaking into the music industry in 2002, Kelly Clarkson will always be remembered as the singer who won the first season of America Idol. But her accolades go far beyond the hit show. Not only does she hold three Grammy Awards but she also holds several Daytime Emmy Awards. She even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the past two decades, Clarkson has shared her life, both good and bad, with fans, and recently, the star discussed how becoming “pre-diabetic” helped her focus on health.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Kevin James gushed over Clarkson as the two discussed an array of topics. At one point, James praised the singer on her recent weight loss, noting how she looked “great.”

Although thankful for the comment, Clarkson revealed she “wasn’t shocked” when she learned she was pre-diabetic. She said, “I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn’t shocked by it. But they did, they were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic, you’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.'”

Kelly Clarkson Does More Than Eat Healthy

Not the first time Clarkson discussed her health, she also opened up with People about her weight-loss journey. She explained her tricks, saying, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn’t. And 90 per cent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Besides paying more attention to her diet, Clarkson added that it takes more than eating healthy. The singer also exercises several times a week. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum. Walking in the city is quite the workout.”

Having recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City with her two children, it appears that a change of scenery is just what Clarkson needed to feel herself again.

