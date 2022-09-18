Kellyoke is Back! Kelly Clarkson Offers Fans Five New Song Covers

It’s been too long.

But it’s also been worth the wait. That’s right, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Kelly Clarkson is back. She resumed her duties on her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and in so doing Clarkson brought back her popular “Kellyoke” singing segment in which the artist performs covers of famous songs for her fans.

In this week’s installment, Clarkson offered audiences five new cuts, ranging from the big names to the lesser known, but all of which we’ll take one by one below. Yes, Clarkson is back.

On Monday, Clarkson offered fans a medley of a handful of new songs. “There’s only one way to kick off Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show—with a bang,” read her show’s description. “In a special Kellyoke road trip medley, Kelly covers the Willie Nelson classic ‘On The Road Again,’ Madonna’s “Music,’ Aretha Franklin’s ‘Freeway Of Love’ and of course, Taylor Swift’s ‘Welcome To New York!’

Clarkson followed Monday’s show premiere medley up with a new cut on Tuesday, a cover of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s musical, Follies. Yes, a number from a musical. That’s an unusual move for anyone following the string of past Kellyokes. But don’t worry, she knocked it out of the park, performing it intimately with just an acoustic backing her.

For the rest of the week, Clarkson offered a number of classic performances.

On Wednesday, the big-voiced singer performed a rendition of “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige. And on Thursday, she performed “Más O Menos Antes” by Silvana Estrada, also acoustic and in Spanish. Finally, on Friday, to round out the week, Clarkson offered a rendition of “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + the Machine.

Check all three of those out below.