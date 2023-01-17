Kenny Loggins’ 1980 Hit “I’m Alright” Used in Series of ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Ads

Kenny Loggins‘ 1980 Caddyshack hit, “I’m Alright,” is being used in three different beer commercials for Michelob set to run during the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, airing on Feb. 12, 2023.

In one clip, the scene where groundskeeper Carl Spackler, played by Bill Murray in the 1980 comedy, is recreated by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. “The crowd is deadly silent,” says Romo, giving a play-by-play of his golf swing. “Young Cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes. Former quarterback about to become tournament champion.”

A second video is a nod to a scene featuring Rodney Dangerfield. In the new recreation, women’s soccer star Alex Morgan pours a glass of Michelob Ultra from her golf bag as “I’m Alright” plays in the background. Morgan also appeared in a viral Michelob commercial from the 2022 Super Bowl, referencing the 1998 comedy-drama The Big Lebowski and featuring ELO’s “Showdown.”

Written by Loggins and used as the theme song for the 1980 comedy, “I’m Alright,” which also features the late Eddie Money in the background chorus, reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After seeing a rough cut of the film, Loggins began composing a song that would fit the character’s struggle in the film.

“The opening scene of the movie was Danny [Noonan], the lead character, riding his bicycle through a suburb,” Loggins told American Songwriter around the 40th anniversary of the song in 2020. “It looks really banal but the music that they put behind it was ‘Gotta Serve Somebody’ by Bob Dylan. From that, I got the idea they wanted to portray him as a bit of a rebel, even though he had not yet achieved that particular character.”

Loggins added, “I figured I wanted to write something that expressed that rebellious nature the way the director had tried to express it in his rough cut—I’m alright/Nobody worry ‘bout me/Why you got to give me a fight? It’s kind of like two hands on the hips. He’s certainly not that character on his bicycle but will become that.”

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM