Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces Tour Dates in Support of Upcoming Album, ‘Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1’

Five-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is getting his fans excited for an upcoming 2024 tour.

The new trek is scheduled to kick off on February 6 at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL, and then make its way westward for a Texas run, starting on February 14 in Tyler at the UT Cowan Center and concluding at the ACL Moody Theater in Austin on February 17. The tour will take Shepherd through some iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 24 and the legendary Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 15.

In addition, Shepherd is slated to release his upcoming album, Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1, on November 17. The new offering features the captivating lead single “Sweet & Low,” blending modern urban influences with traditional blues undertones, showcasing Shepherd’s musical prowess. “People I’ve played the album for, they consistently have the biggest reaction to that one,” Sheperd says in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 22nd, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to secure your tickets, visit: Shepherd’s Website.

Fall 2023 Tour Dates:



Thursday, September 21st – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Friday, September 22nd – McCain Auditorium – Manhattan, KS

Saturday, September 23rd – Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

Tuesday, September 26th – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

Thurs, Sept 28th – Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater – Jefferson City, MO

Friday, September 29th – The Lerner – Elkhart, IN

Sat, Sept 30th – Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana – Elizabeth, IN

Sunday, October 1st – Victory Theatre – Evansville, IN

Tues, October 3rd – Paramount Theater – Charlottesville, VA

Thurs, October 5th – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater – Peekskill, NY

Friday, October 6th – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA

Sunday, October 8th – Grand Opera House – Wilmington, DE

Tuesday, October 10th – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts – Virginia Beach, VA

Wednesday, October 11th – Paramount Arts Center – Ashland, KY

Thursday, October 12th – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

Friday, October 13th – Capital City Amphitheater – Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, October 14th – Florence Center – Florence, SC

Sunday, October 22nd – Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023 – Clearwater, FL



Winter 2024 Tour Dates:



Sunday, Jan 28th, 2024 – Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL^

Tuesday, February 6th – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

Wednesday, February 7th – Barbara Mann Performing Hall – Ft. Myers, FL

Thursday, February 8th – Van Wezel PAC – Sarasota, FL

Friday, February 9th – Sunrise Theatre – Ft. Pierce, FL

Wednesday, February 14th – UT Cowan Center – Tyler, TX

Thursday, February 15th – River Spirit/Margaritaville – Tulsa, OK

Friday, February 16th – Majestic Theater – Dallas, TX

Saturday, February 17th – ACL Moody Theater – Austin, TX*

Tuesday, February 22nd – Mark C Smith Concert Hall – Huntsville, AL

Thursday, February 24th – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Wednesday, March 7th – Mountain Arts Center – Prestonsburg, KY

Thursday, March 8th – Four Winds Casino – New Buffalo, MI

Friday, March 9th – Hollywood Casino – Lawrenceburg, IN

Saturday, March 10th – Palace Theatre – Greensburg, PA

Monday, March 12th – Kirby Center – Wilkes Barre, PA

Tuesday, March 13th – Santander PAC – Reading, PA”

Thursday, March 15th – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY*

Friday, March 16th – Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV

Saturday, March 17th – Chubb Theatre – Concord, NH

Monday, March 19th – State Theatre – Portland, ME

Tuesday, March 20th – Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT

Wednesday, March 21st – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA



* with Samantha Fish

^ previously announced

