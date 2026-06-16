Kilts and Bagpipes: Zach Bryan Embraces Scottish Tradition for His Most Electric “Revival” Performance Yet

Zach Bryan is having a historic year with the release of his newest album, With Heaven on Top. Hitting the airwaves back in January, the album soared to No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart and the US Billboard 200. It didn’t stop there as the album topped the charts in the UK, Canada, and Australia. Nothing short of an international star, Bryan recently traveled to Scotland for a special concert. And with the country singer in Scotland, he decided to embrace their customs by wearing a special kilt.

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Although Bryan took his Heaven on Top tour across the United States, he hoped to expand his stardom into other parts of the world. Having performed in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain, the hitmaker has been loving his time overseas. And when taking the stage in front of 67,000 fans at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, he offered them a unique version of a few of his hit songs.

What made them different? The fact that the band added a set of bagpipes to songs like “Say Why,” “East Side of Sorrow,” and “Motorcycle Drive By.” If that wasn’t enough, most of the band showcased their Scottish pride by wearing kilts. Bryan was the only one not to wear a kilt. He opted for a lace-up shirt and flannel pants. At least, that was until the end of the show.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Scales 30 Feet up the Stage Rigging During Insane Encore Performance of “Revival” in Cleveland]

Zach Bryan Shows How Easy It Is To Climb While Wearing A Kilt

Wanting to end the night with a truly unforgettable moment, Bryan presented a mesmerizing version of “Revival.” And just like the rest of his band, the singer was also wearing a kilt. With fans loving every moment, Bryan celebrated in his own way when he started to climb the stage.

Not the first time Bryan has sought a higher vantage point, the singer clung to the stage as he powered through the lyrics. Thankfully, it seemed that Bryan was wearing some sort of athletic pants under his kilt before trying to scale the stage.

Looking at what fans had to say, many called it a concert unlike any other. “What an atmosphere. If you could bottle that feeling and sell it, you’d make a fortune!” Another fan added, “This was one of the best events I’ve been to, that finale was unlike anything else! Grateful to be a part of it.”

For Bryan, the tour isn’t over yet. With shows scheduled until October, the singer will continue his trek around the world before returning for three final concerts in the United States.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)