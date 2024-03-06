Kim Gordon Announces Expanded International Tour in 2024: How to Get Tickets

Kim Gordon has been hard at work this year on her solo career, namely her upcoming album The Collective, which is set for release on March 8. The album has been hailed by music critics as a major diversion from her usual grunge-y sound into something new and experimental.

Fans of Gordon are pumped for the full release, but there’s another reason to get excited. Gordon will be embarking on an international tour this year in promotion of the new album, and new tour dates have already been added! The tour is expected to span the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Denmark.

The Kim Gordon 2024 Tour will start on March 21 in Burlington, Vermont at Higher Ground. Unless even more dates are added to the itinerary, the tour will end on July 28 in Naeba, Japan at Fuji Rock Festival.

Tickets to Kim Gordon’s 2024 tour will go on sale today, March 6, at 10:00 am ET. Some international tour dates are still winding down their presale events and will be available for general on-sale soon.

If you want to score tickets to this tour, you have a few options. Ticketmaster appears to be the main hub for this tour’s tickets. International fans can find ticket options over at Viagogo. As always, we recommend taking a look at Stubhub first to see if you can find tickets that are lower in price than face value. Stubhub is protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing your Kim Gordon tickets aren’t fake.

This highly-anticipated tour from the former Sonic Youth artist will sell out quickly. Get your tickets ASAP!

March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall

March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line *

June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery *

June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club *

June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club *

June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson *

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall *

June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle *

June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

June 25 – London, UK – KOKO *

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham *

June 28 – Graz, Austria – Elevate Festival

July 1 – Munich, Germany – Muffatwerk *

July 2 – Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory *

July 3 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

July 28 – Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

* Newly-announced dates

Photo by Linnea Stephan

