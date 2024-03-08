Kim Gordon Announces The Collective World Tour 2024: Dates and How To Get Tickets

Kim Gordon is set to bring her latest album to arenas and amphitheaters around the world this summer with her new The Collective World Tour. She’ll begin her latest tour in South Burlington, Vermont at Higher Ground in March before wrapping up the run of dates in Niigata, Japan at the Fuji Rock Festival 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kim Gordon has just released The Collective to great acclaim. Fans are excited to hear her latest body of work live and are clamoring to get tickets. If you want to see the Sonic Youth star live, you should get your tickets soon.

If you want to see Kim Gordon live on her latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you’re interested in seeing Kim Gordon at any of her international locations, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Gordon has rolled out the announcement of her new tour and album with a lead single titled “Psychedelic Orgasm”, an intriguing and beguiling song you should check out. She’s also released a music video with the track, giving fans a taste of what they may see on tour.

The Collective is Kim Gordon’s first solo album since her hit 2019 album No Home Record. While the setlist hasn’t been announced yet, we can hope to hear a mixture of old classics from Gordan’s last album and new hits from her latest.

Kim Gordan has been one of the most popular names in alternative rock for years and her concerts reflect it. If you want to see her perform The Collective live right after she’s released the album, get your tickets fast. You can get official tickets to see Kim Gordan at any of her North American dates directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

If you want to see Kim Gordon perform at any of her concert dates outside of the United States, like in Austria or Japan, get your official tickets through Viagogo or by clicking here.

03/21 – Burlington, Vermont – Higher Ground

03/22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

03/23 – Queens, New York – Knockdown Center

03/27 – Los Angeles, California – The Regent Theater

03/29 – Ventura, California – Music Hall

03/30 – San Francisco, California – Fillmore

06/07 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fine Line

06/08 – Chicago, Illinois – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery

06/09 – Detroit, Michigan – El Club

06/10 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Axis Club

06/12 – Hudson, New York – Basilica Hudson

06/14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Union Transfer

06/15 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/17 – Louisville, Kentucky – Headliners Music Hall

06/18 – Asheville, North Carolina – The Grey Eagle

06/19 – Atlanta, Georgia – Terminal West

06/21 – Carrboro, North Carolina – Cat’s Cradle

06/22 – Vienna, Virginia – Out and About Festival

06/25 – London, United Kingdom – KOKO

06/26 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

06/28 – Graz, Austria – Elevate Festival

07/01 – Munich, Germany – Muffatwerk

07/02 – Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

07/03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

07/05 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07/28 – Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

FAQs

When do tickets for Kim Gordon’s The Collective World Tour 2024 go on sale?

Tickets for all of the Kim Gordon The Collective 2024 shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Kim Gordon The Collective World Tour?

You can buy official tickets to the Kim Gordon 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

If you’re interested in seeing Kim Gordon outside of America, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Kim Gordon The Collective 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Kim Gordon The Collective World Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Kim Gordon The Collective tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

If you’re interested in seeing Kim Gordon outside of the US, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 8 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Kim Gordon The Collective 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Kim Gordon is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Kim Gordon’s latest shows for her 2024 tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Kim Gordon The Collective 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Kim Gordon tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

If you’re interested in seeing Kim Gordon on any of her dates outside of the U.S., you can check directly through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Kim Gordon merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Kim Gordon The Collective 2024 Tour?

Kim Gordon hasn’t yet announced who will be opening for her on her latest tour. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

If you’re interested in seeing Kim Gordon internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.