Kingfish Announces Stacked Lineup on Opening Acts of Spring Tour

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram just announced four special guests as the opening acts for his 662 Juke Joint Live Tour, set to begin in March. Rissi Palmer, Maggie Rose, Camille Parker, and Brittney Spencer will join Kingfish for different legs of the tour.

Palmer will kick off 662 Juke Joint Live, performing with Kingfish at the very first show on March 2, and various dates through April 1. Known for pushing musical boundaries, the country/R&B singer/songwriter is looking forward to connecting with fans on tour.

“I can’t even begin to describe how excited and grateful I am to head out on the road with Christone,” she said. “The level of musicianship of Kingfish is through the roof and my band and I can’t wait to take this live experience straight to the people.”

Touring from the end of March to the end of April is Maggie Rose, a singer/songwriter who effortlessly blends rock ‘n’roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B. American Songwriter named her compelling album Have a Seat one of the best albums of 2021.

“I feel privileged to be invited along for such a great experience in these beautiful theaters and I know that together it will make for a powerful and dynamic night of music,” Rose said.

Although Camille Parker is only playing three shows with Kingfish, the R&B/pop singer/songwriter is sure to bring a powerhouse performance each night. She expressed her excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “When @callmekingfish calls and says some of your favorite girls are joining him on the 662 Juke Joint Tour, you join him on tour!”

Brittney Spencer echoed her sentiment in the comments, writing, “Oh hell yes, sis.”

Last, but certainly not least, is Spencer, who will be bringing the tour home with Kingfish for the final performances on the west coast. The 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch is currently on her very first headlining tour, which wraps up in February. After a three-month break, she will be back on the road with Kingfish in May, and she cannot wait to continue performing live for fans.

Spencer took to Instagram to show her admiration for Kingfish, Palmer, Parker, and Rose, writing: “a lil blues, a lil country, a whole damn situation 🔥”

Kingfish himself is ecstatic to have four dynamic and powerful musicians joining him for 662 Juke Joint Live. “I have listened to their music and followed their success for some time now. I think each of us have expanded the definition of our respective genres and we have been fortunate to receive support from the Americana music community,” he said. “I’m quite confident fans will really enjoy what we will bring to the live stage.”

Don’t miss the chance to see Kingfish perform along with any one of these incredible artists. Tickets are available through Kingfish’s website. The full tour schedule is listed below.

RISSI PALMER

03/02 Broward Center – Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL

03/03 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

03/04 Hard Rock Live Orlando , FL

03/05 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL * 03/08 DPAC Durham, NC

03/09 Knight Theatre Charlotte, NC

03/11 Symphony Hall – Woodruff Art Center Atlanta, GA

03/12 Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL

03/13 Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

03/30 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA

03/31 Apollo Theater New York, NY

04/01 Kimmel Center – Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA

MAGGIE ROSE

03/18 Carnegie Library Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

03/19 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

03/20 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

03/23 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

03/24 Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI

03/25 The Factory at the District St. Louis, MO

03/26 Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN

03/27 The Vic Chicago, IL

04/29 Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX

04/30 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX

CAMILLE PARKER

05/03 Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK

05/04 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK

05/05 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

BRITTNEY SPENCER

05/10 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

05/13 The Ace Theatre Los Angeles, CA

05/16 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

05/17 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, AZ

05/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

05/21 The Cotillion Wichita , KS

05/22 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO