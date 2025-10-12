Ronnie Wood Confirms New Music in the Works With Faces Bandmate Rod Stewart

Guitarist Ronnie Wood has enjoyed a long and storied career, celebrating 60 years in the music industry in 2025. Best known for his work with Faces and the Rolling Stones, the 78-year-old Hall of Famer isn’t slowing down. Amid rumblings of a Faces reunion, Wood recently confirmed that he and former bandmate Sir Rod Stewart are working on new music together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We’ve got these songs that we’re working on from back in the day, but it’s hard to make our times tally,” Wood told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in an interview that aired Sunday, Oct. 12.

However, “When we do get a chance to get in the studio again, we will finish off these songs,” he continued. “We’ve got a good body of songs going.”

[RELATED: Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Shares Exciting News About Band’s Plans for a New Album]

Will Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart Reunite With Faces?

Faces formed in 1969 out of the remnants of the English rock band Small Faces, when their lead singer and guitarist Steve Marriott left to form the supergroup Humble Pie with Peter Frampton. Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, who had previously played together in the Jeff Beck Group, joined Faces after their previous group’s split the same year.

For six years, Faces dominated the UK and European charts, only finding success in the United States just before their 1975 breakup. Wood became an official member of the Rolling Stones just one year later.

Earlier this year, Stewart welcomed Wood onstage during his Glastonbury Festival set for a rousing performance of Faces’ biggest hit, “Stay With Me.” The two have maintained their friendship across the decades, which was clear by their onstage chemistry together.

“Absolutely nothing had changed,” Wood said. “It came over really well and he knows what he’s doing.”

In an April 2025 interview with Far Out Magazine, Faces drummer Kenney Jones confirmed the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers had recorded 11 songs for a new album, which would mark their first since 1973’s Ooh La La.

“I can’t see it coming out this year,” Jones said. “But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images