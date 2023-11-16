Zach Bryan to Put on Super Bowl Weekend Concert in Partnership with Bud Light

Zach Bryan will kick off his Quittin’ Time Tour in March. Before that massive trek starts, he will be able to warm up with a concert during Super Bowl weekend. It will take place at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The prolific singer/songwriter has partnered with Bud Light to put on a great show for a good cause.

The Super Bowl weekend concert is only a portion of Bryan’s partnership with Bud Light. He’ll also be part of the second year of their Backyard Tour. Additionally, he’ll be the face of promotional giveaways and a partnership with Folds of Honor, according to press materials. The nonprofit organization offers educational scholarships for families of fallen or disabled American first responders and veterans. The organization has awarded more than 50,000 scholarships since its inception in 2007. Tickets to the Super Bowl concert are available HERE.

The “Something in the Organe” singer is a fan of Bud Light and supports America’s veterans. As a result, he was more than happy to partner with the company for this initiative. “I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink,” Bryan said in a statement. “Partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” he continued. “When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families, and loved ones,” he added. “It’s a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”

The Oklahoma native has a deep connection to America’s armed forces. He grew up in a military family. Additionally, he served in the United States Navy for eight years. Then, he received an honorable discharge and put his full focus on his music career. He wrote many of his early songs while serving in the Navy. Additionally, Bryan recorded his first self-released album, DeAnn while still enlisted. Becoming a civilian allowed him to become the prolific artist he is today. However, his time in the armed forces helped to shape him as a person as well as an artist.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch also spoke about the partnership in a statement. “Anheuser-Busch and our brands have brought unparalleled experiences to football fans and to country music lovers for decades. We could not be more excited to partner with Zach Bryan and to showcase his all-star talent during Super Bowl LVIII weekend,” he said. “All of us at Anheuser-Busch are thrilled to work alongside Zach to bring positive experiences to country music fans and to local communities nationwide.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival