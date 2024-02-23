Watch Madonna Welcome Pamela Anderson on Stage During Celebration Tour

Considered the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna continues to hold the spotlight as she released 14 studio albums, with her last Madame X hitting shelves back in 2019. While the singer hasn’t released a new album in nearly five years, she currently travels the world, helming her Celebration tour. And with a career dating back to the late 1970s, the singer has more than enough to celebrate. Throughout her time on stage, she holds seven Grammy Awards. Recently, during a concert in Canada, Madonna decided to welcome Pamela Anderson on stage as a guest judge.

Known for her role on Baywatch, Madonna wasted no time rubbing shoulders with Anderson, who attended the show on Wednesday night. During the concert, the singer asked the actress to join her on stage for what she called the “Vogue” segment. The segment involved Anderson and Madonna rating the dancers as they showed off their unique style. Posting a picture on Instagram, the signer wrote, “Thank you Vancouver.” She added, “Best legs in town.”

While sharing the stage with Anderson, this isn’t the first time Madonna welcomed celebrities to her show. In the past, she welcomed stars like Diplo, Amy Schumer, Charlie Hunnam, Stella McCartney, and even her own children.

Stuart Price Talks Touring With Madonna

As for her Celebration tour, it kicked off last year with shows in London. With the icon bringing the tour to the United States, the show will continue until the end of April in Mexico City. At the beginning of her tour, Madonna said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Stuart Price, the music director, also discussed Madonna’s ongoing tour, telling the BBC, “A greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video, or a statement … Madonna’s reputation is for being highly precise and highly rehearsed across all departments. When you look at a tour of this scale, it has so many moving parts, so many elements, that everything has to be highly fixed.” He added, “But there’s one thing that’s always dynamic, and that’s Madonna herself.”

(Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)