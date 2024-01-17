Viral “Hank Hill” Cover of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Has No Right Sounding This Good

While 2023 was a hot year for country music, it was also a record-setting year for singer Morgan Wallen. Looking over the year, the singer snagged numerous awards at the Billboard Music Awards including Top Country Artist and Top Country Album. His song, “Last Night”, received the Top Country Stong and marked the first single from the singer to peak on Hot 100. And showing just how much of an impact he had over the last year, recently, the famous cartoon Hank Hill decided to pay tribute to the star with a special performance.

With the character Hank Hill known for living a simple life, a video of him recently went viral showing him performing Wallen’s hit song, “Last Night.” The video gained over 123,000 likes as it also featured other hit cartoons like Kermit the Frog, Homer Simpson, and even Bobby Hill on drums.

Fans of Wallen loved the video and the cover performance from Hank Hill. Comments included, “I first heard the Our Last Night’s version of this song. So that’s my first favorite but Hank’s is probably my second favorite compared to the OG.” One fan added, “It would be a great spin for the new season… Hank the country star.” Others suggested some interesting changes, “Should’ve gotten Dale on bass and Boomhauer on drums.”

Morgan Wallen Suffered Vocal Fold Trauma

Although Wallen continues to take over country music, 2023 didn’t come without its complications. Back in May, the singer announced he suffered vocal fold trauma which caused him to delay his tour. At the time he said, “They told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do. They don’t want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it’s OK for something like this.”Wallen added, “[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I’ll get back to 100%. They also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice.

Not excited about sharing the news with fans, Wallen promised them to return, which he did, when doctors allowed him. He celebrated the moment, telling fans, “The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back.”

