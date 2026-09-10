L7 Introduces New Lineup After the Death of Beloved Member Jennifer Finch

Having spent decades in grunge and punk rock, L7 created a discography that included Bricks Are Heavy, Smell the Magic, and their last, Scatter the Rats. Ready to celebrate its ongoing legacy, the band planned for a farewell tour in October. But that all changed when an aggressive form of brain cancer forced Jennifer Finch to step away from the tour. Although not able to take part in the Last Hurrah tour, the band helped Finch raise over $400,000 for treatment. Sadly, on July 18, Finch passed away. While hoping to keep her memory alive, L7 recently announced her replacement.

Starting in October, L7 will travel most of the United States, performing in Atlanta, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, and several other cities. They also prepared to cross the border with a concert in Toronto. Pulling out all the stops for their Last Hurrah tour, the band made the tough decision to replace Finch.

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Sharing the news on Instagram, L7 revealed that Janis Tanaka, the former bassist for the group, was rejoining them to take over for Finch. “Although we will miss our Jennifer Finch terribly, she gave her blessing to welcome back L7’s bass player Janis Tanaka to replace her.” Giving some history of Tanaka, L7 added, “Janis was our bass player from 1999-2001 and we are stoked to have her back and rocking with us again. LOOK OUT, she kicks ass!”

[RELATED: L7 Bassist Jennifer Finch Dead at 59, Days After Going Public With Brain Cancer Battle]

L7’s Jennifer Finch Was “As Real As It Gets”

Not long after Finch’s passing, L7 highlighted not just her talent but the light she brought to every room. Not able to replace her, the band only wanted to celebrate their friend. “Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power, our dear friend.”

While the upcoming tour marked the end of an era for L7, singer Donita Sparks insisted there was never an ending. “Looking out into the crowd seeing longtime supporters rocking out next to a new generation of L7 fans has been the most powerful and humbling part of this chapter.”

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L7’s time on the stage might be coming to an end, but thanks to their music, they would never truly disappear. And as Tanaka helped the band take one final trip around the country, Finch’s presence would remain part of every song. As one fan commented, “She’s got big boots to fill, but Jennifer’s green light is as real as it gets. RIP Jennifer.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)