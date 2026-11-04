Lady A Takes the Reins of ‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2026 as Trisha Yearwood, Zach Top, and More Join Star-Studded Lineup

In just a few weeks, Lainey Wilson will take the stage to kick off the 60th Annual CMA Awards. Advertised as one of “Country Music’s Biggest Nights,” the event promised special appearances, unforgettable performances, and more than a few awards. But that wasn’t all for the Country Music Association. With the holiday season officially underway, the organization hoped to spread some cheer with the popular CMA Country Christmas. And while Wilson helmed the CMA Awards, the producers turned to the trio Lady A to host the Christmas celebration.

Returning for another year, the CMA Country Christmas will air on Tuesday, December 1, on ABC. Not wasting a single moment after Thanksgiving, Lady A brought a special connection to the holiday. It was back in October 2012 that the band released its first Christmas album, On This Winter’s Night.

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Packed with Christmas classics like “This Christmas,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Silent Night (Lord of My Life),” the album soared to No. 1 on the US Top Holiday Albums chart. It peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums chart. Just last year, Lady A added to the album with the release of a deluxe edition.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Song That Changed Everything for Lady A]

Lady A Won’t Be Alone At ‘CMA Country Christmas’

With Lady A hosting, the band will also perform. That was just the start – the CMA Country Christmas promoted performances by Dan + Shay, Debbie Winans, Grace Bowers, Jordan Davis, Lindsey Stirling, Russell Dickerson, Trisha Yearwood, Zach Top, and more.

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For those wanting to start the Christmas season off right, don’t miss the CMA Country Christmas, airing Tuesday, December 1, on ABC. Knowing some fans didn’t have access to cable, the special will also be available to stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

But before pulling out the Christmas tree and putting up lights, celebrate some of the biggest names in country music with the CMA Awards. Airing on November 18, the biggest night in country music prepared to take over the Bridgestone Arena. Airing live, the CMA Awards will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)