5 Must-Hear Lainey Wilson Collaborations

In just three years, Lainey Wilson has transformed from one of country music’s most buzzed-about new artists to an established hitmaker. Her declarative 2020 single “Things a Man Oughta Know” showed artistic maturity that comes with time, experience, and self-confidence.

Wilson may still be a relatively new name on the country music scene, but her breakout success arrived nearly a decade after she moved to Nashville in hopes of kickstarting her career. In the years that followed, she worked hard to hone her craft, recording two studio albums and playing countless shows in the process.

Everything changed when “Things a Man Oughta Know” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, later earning the title of Song of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

That streak of success continued through the release of her 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, which spawned the hit singles “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” Her bold, witty personality and obvious talents have connected with fans of all ages, even earning her an acting role on the hit television series Yellowstone.

Wilson again struck gold by teaming up with Hardy for their dramatic story song “Wait in the Truck” and her playful new duet with Lauren Alaina, “Thicc as Thieves.” Never one to slow down or miss an opportunity, the 31-year-old Louisiana native has also recorded some excellent, often overlooked tracks with other genre-bending talents.

From Alanis Morissette to Jelly Roll, here’s our list of the very best Lainey Wilson collaborations so far.

1. “More Than Friends”

The nervous anticipation of taking a risk in the name of love is the central theme of “More Than Friends,” a steamy duet from Wilson and Lukas Nelson. The breezy and fun tale of a friendship that might turn into something more is a stellar cut from Sticks and Stones, the 2023 studio album from Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real.

2. “Save Me”

Breakout country rapper Jelly Roll joined forces with Wilson for a remix version of his song “Save Me,” which was first released in 2020. Her raw, soaring vocals add a sprinkling of magic to the re-recording from Jelly Roll’s hit 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel, which the pair performed live on stage during the 2023 ACM Awards.

3. “Pieces”

Country duo Muscadine Bloodline recruited Wilson for this track from their 2020 EP, Turn Back Time. This all too often overlooked gem explores the lingering, bittersweet pain of a toxic relationship that’s already fallen apart.

4. “Never Say Never”

Penned by Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, and Chase McGill, “Never Say Never” is a fiery and emotional duet from Swindell’s 2022 album, Stereotype. The polished country-pop collab soared to No. 1 on the country airplay charts in the U.S. and Canada, thanks to the pair’s dynamic, perfectly blended vocal stylings.

5. “You Oughta Know”

Wilson joined an all-star list of special guests on this rendition of Alanis Morissette’s punchy hit “You Oughta Know” during the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Joined by Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wade, Madeline Edwards, and Morissette herself, Wilson emotes plenty of attitude and energy in this stellar reimagining of the 1995 alt-rock hit.

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic