Thomas Rhett Honoring Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ 29 Years After His Dad Served as Her Opener Is “Great Television”

Country superstar Thomas Rhett took to The Voice stage tonight on the Live Finale to perform his recent hit, “Beautiful As You.” The crowd went wild as he stepped into the audience to shake hands, but before that, he appeared in the bed of a vintage pickup truck as an elaborate stage piece.

The song got the live audience on their feet as well as the coaches, as Reba McEntire gave him a standing ovation following a shout-out at the end of the song. “I love you Reba,” he said sweetly as she applauded. Dan + Shay were even singing along as Rhett performed, showing off their pop-country roots.

As it turns out, Rhett’s shout-out to Reba stems from a relationship dating back nearly three decades.

@ThomasRhett shouting out to #Reba 29 years after touring with her while his dad was her opener is ✨🥹 great television. #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice — #TeamRedDress (@pragressive7) May 22, 2024

The Voice Live Finale is kicking off with some great performances, including current coach duets and former coach appearances. Dan + Shay and Karen Waldrup are up next, performing “You Look Good” by Lady A. They began on a tiered platform with a huge sign on the screen behind them, touting their names in lights. Karen appeared in a gold sequin dress and shimmery white boots. They were accompanied by a full band, and took the stage by storm.

The Voice Kicks Off the Live Finale with Amazing Throwback Performances

Not only is The Voice celebrating the winner of this season, they’re also celebrating 25 seasons total since 2011. The show has been playing throwback performances from finales gone past, starting with the very first performance from Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Blake Shelton.

They performed the Gnarls Barkley song “Crazy” all those years ago, capturing the audience with their charm. The show also played a clip of Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, and Adam Levine absolutely killing “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

