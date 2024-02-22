‘The Voice’ Takes Over Rockefeller Center as Dan + Shay Battle Fellow Coaches in Two Truths and a Lie

Back in December, fans of The Voice celebrated as Huntley won season 24, walking away with $100,000 and a record deal. While the singer is still getting used to the spotlight, NBC is already gearing up for season 25, which premieres February 26. While featuring coaches like Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and John Legend, the show will introduce their first duo coach with Dan + Shay. With the new season just days away, the coaches decided to play a little game to get to know each other as fans also received the chance to feel the power of being a coach.

On Thursday, The Voice will take over Rockefeller Center Plaza as they promote their new season. For fans of the show, they will get the chance to participate in merchandise giveaways, photo opportunities, and even free hot cocoa and donuts. With most happy with free cocoa and donuts, it seems that some lucky fans will also receive the special honor of sitting in the famous double chair that will feature Dan + Shay. And for those wondering, “Yes, it spins.” Receiving thousands of likes, The Voice experience will last between 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

TOMORROW, join us at #TheVoice Pop-Up on Rockefeller Center Plaza for your chance to sit in the Double Chair! pic.twitter.com/LqBmMKNPPI — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 21, 2024

Dan + Shay Play Game With ‘The Voice’ Coaches

With Dan + Shay the newest coaches to join The Voice, they decided to play Two Truths and A Lie with their fellow coaches. Holding three rounds of the game, the duo asked the coaches to find the lie. In round one, the duo listed three choices for the coaches to pick from. While two were a truth, Legend easily knew the lie was that Dan + Shay were cousins in real life. Moving on to round two, the coaches yet again pointed to the lie being the duo both have two kids and one dog. And not letting their winning streak end, Reba, Legend, and Chance the Rapper all figured on the final lie, marking the first win of season 25.

.@DanAndShay take on #TheVoice Coaches in a game of ✌️ truths and ☝️ lie! pic.twitter.com/6hg98hara2 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 21, 2024

While excited for a new season, The Voice said goodbye to both Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani last season. For Horan, he left the show as the reigning champion thanks to Huntley. As for Stefani, she currently looks forward to performing at Coachella with her band No Doubt. Although a major transition for the show after losing both coaches, Carson Daly will return as the host, looking to helm another memorable season.

Be sure to tune in to season 25 of The Voice, airing February 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)