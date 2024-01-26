How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala’ Featuring Lainey Wilson: Performances & Doggy Runway Inspired by Dolly’s Iconic Looks

When it comes to Dolly Parton, the sky appears to be the limit as she continues to expand her career. At 78 years old, the country icon did more than share her talents with the world as she used her time in country music to eventually break into Hollywood with films like Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias. And that doesn’t include her Dollywood theme park, Splash Country water park, and several dinner theaters. Appearing to never slow down, the star recently announced a CBS special surrounding two of the singer’s loves – fashion and pets.

Teaming up with CBS, Dolly will host and perform at the Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, which will feature a runway full of furry pets recreating some of the singer’s most iconic looks over the decades. Thanks to her line of pet apparel, “Doggy Parton”, the animals will have all the flash and flair that has come to define Dolly.

Besides hosting the event alongside Jane Lynch, the two-hour event will also showcase musical talents like Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Chris Janson, and numerous others. Dolly herself will also perform a string of songs from her catalog like “I Will Always Love You”, “Jolene”, “9 to 5” and of course, “Puppy Love.”

Dolly Parton Excited To Host

Speaking about the upcoming event, Dolly said, “I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala! I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones!” She continued, “We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show.”

Premiering on CBS Network and Paramount+, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala is scheduled to air live on February 21 at 9p.m. ET/PT. And other than watching Dolly perform and host, it appears celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, and Neil Patrick Harris will make guest appearances throughout the event.



