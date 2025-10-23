Did This British Politician Accidentally Let 2026 Oasis Gig Slip?

After years of swearing they’d never reunite following an acrimonious 2009 split, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher kicked off the Oasis Live 25 Reunion Tour in July 2025. Once the tour wraps up on Nov. 23 in São Paulo, Brazil, it’s anyone’s guess when the brothers will share a stage again. However, a British baroness may have unwittingly revealed that more shows are on the way next year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Baroness Taylor Backtracks on Oasis Shows

Baroness Sharon Taylor of Stevenson, a British peer, caused quite the stir when she seemingly spilled plans for an Oasis anniversary gig next July at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England.

“Next July, I will have the benefit of five days of Oasis concerts in the fantastic venue of Knebworth House, which is just about a mile away from my house,” Taylor said in the House of Lords’ upper house on Wednesday (Oct. 22.)

2026 marks 30 years since Oasis performed two shows at Knebworth for audiences of 125,000 apiece, the largest outdoor concerts in UK history at the time.

However, Taylor later walked back those assertions when questioned by the Guardian. “I was speaking hypothetically following speculation that they would play Knebworth again as they did in August 1996,” she said. “I understand the band have not confirmed this.”

Representatives for Oasis declined to comment. But 3rd Baron Henry Lytton-Cobbold, who currently occupies the home, is still holding out hope for a 30th anniversary set.

“Clearly it’s what the people want, clearly it should happen – but let’s get it in the diary, as our summer 2026 weekends are swiftly filling up,” he told the Guardian.

[RELATED: Noel Gallagher “Grossly Underestimated” His Emotional Reaction to Oasis Reunion]

Will We Get More Shows?

As usual, the Gallagher brothers have remained tight-lipped on the possibility of additional Oasis shows. However, Liam Gallagher perked fans’ ears up when he teased, “See you next year,” following the band’s Sept. 28 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In a rare interview with U.K. radio station talkSPORT, Noel Gallagher skirted the question of what happens after the final curtain call. But earlier this month, his younger brother again got fans buzzing when he replied to a fan’s Twitter complaint that the band had not yet performed their 2002 No. 1 hit “The Hindu Times” on their current tour.

“Chill Winston,” wrote the Oasis frontman, 53 on Thursday, Oct. 9. “it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s.”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images