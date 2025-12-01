Lainey Wilson’s Nabs Her Ninth No. 1 Hit, Joins Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift in the Country Record Books

Lainey Wilson has another thing to celebrate. The country singer landed her fifth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

That’s not the only major impression the track has made. On Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, “Somewhere Over Laredo” has made its way to the ninth position.

With that success, Wilson now has her ninth Top 10 on the chart.

That puts her in third place—tied with Maren Morris—for number of Top 10 hits from solo women. She’s behind only Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood.

Looking at the chart overall, Wilson ties both Morris and Cole Swindell at No. 10 with her ninth hit.

Lainey Wilson’s Recent Success

In the near future, “Somewhere Over Laredo” is poised to do even more great things. The track is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, which will be held on Feb. 1.

Wilson co-wrote the track, which interlopes “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” with Trannie Anderson, Andy Albert, and Dallas Wilson. The former writer celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post.

“I finished co-writing this song on my birthday in Montana and heard it back for the first time somewhere over Idaho in a plane with my best friends, I got pregnant with my rainbow baby the week this song went to country radio, it’s nominated for ‘best country song’ at the 2026 Grammy’s 9 days before my son’s due date, and I found out it went #1 while I was watching ‘Wicked 2’ at the movie theater,” she wrote in part. “Only God can write a story like that.”

Wilson’s success has been remarkable. She recently hosted the CMA Awards, and won big at the show too. Wilson took home the awards for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her LP, Whirlwind.

She also got the chance to perform during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which she called a “bucket list moment” during a radio interview.

“It’s a huge deal,” she said of participating in the parade. “… I remember me and my family being around the TV watching the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade. So, it’s a big deal to be here. I associate a lot of my Thanksgiving memories with this parade. So, it feels very full-circle.”

Photo by Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images