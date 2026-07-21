Lars Ulrich Drops Honest Truth About Metallica’s Massive Sphere Residency

In October, Metallica will add its name to a growing list of acts that have performed at the Las Vegas Sphere. Since opening to the public, bands and artists have scrambled to get a residency at the famed venue. It made sense as the Sphere offered an entirely different experience for both bands and fans. With the Eagles, Phish, No Doubt, Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys, and more performing at the Sphere, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich explained how intimidating the venue could be.

Having performed on every continent, one would think nothing would or could intimidate Metallica. But during a recent interview, Ulrich noted visiting the venue to see U2 perform. “I was there opening night and was so just f***ing awestruck, inspired, energized — all of it. It was just, like, ‘Holy s***, this is somehow another frontier.’”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

It was at that moment that Ulrich knew Metallica had to create something entirely different for their residency. Starting in October, the band will perform a staggering 24 shows. Not able to fit every concert into 2026, Metallica will extend their residency into 2027. For now, their final concert at the Sphere will take place in March.

[RELATED: Metallica’s Berlin Show Was So Big It Broke a 17-Year-Old Record]

As for what fans can expect from Metallica, Ulrich wasn’t giving away too many details. But he promised, “This is something else. This is another level. And so to be able to do that here is so exciting.” He continued, “It’s going to be challenging, and obviously, I think like everybody else I’ve talked to about it’s overwhelming and f***ing intimidating. But hopefully when we step out on stage that first night, we’ll have it somewhat together.”

With a legacy dating back to the early 1980s, Metallica is sure to bring not just another residency but a groundbreaking spectacle that pushes the Sphere’s technology to its limits. And judging by Ulrich’s excitement and nerves, fans can expect an experience unlike anything the band has attempted before.

For now, fans can do nothing but wait until October. And for those lucky enough to score a ticket, they’ll be among the first to witness Metallica take on one of the most ambitious performances of its career.

(Photo by Rainer Keuenhof/Redferns)