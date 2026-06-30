Watch Metallica Ignore Venue Ban to Perform Fan-Favorite Song in Wales 

Over the weekend, Metallica traveled to Cardiff, Wales for the latest stop on their M72 World Tour. Taking over the Principality Stadium on Sunday, the heavy metal band entertained thousands of fans with classics like “Cyanide,” “The Unforgiven,” and “Sad But True.” But when it came to covering a hit from Tom Jones, Metallica apparently broke the rules of the Welsh stadium, as the song was banned.

Having traveled the world several times, Metallica loves the idea of highlighting artists from the area where they are performing. When it came to Cardiff, the band decided to highlight Jones and his 1968 classic “Delilah.” Released on the album of the same name, “Delilah” centered around a man learning that his wife was cheating on him. That premise isn’t new when it comes to writing a song about heartbreak, but the narrator’s reaction was.

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Instead of sulking in his heartbreak, the narrator attacked his wife, murdering her. After some criticized the song, the venue banned it from being played. And for three years, that ban stood. But thanks to Metallica, the clock was set to zero as Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo covered the song.

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Metallica Supports Tom Jones Over “Delilah” Ban

Before Metallica welcomed “Delilah” back to the stadium, the Welsh rugby team adopted the song as their anthem. And for years, it remained. But again, with the subject matter focused on violence, organizers eventually pulled it.

For Jones, he criticized the ban. Having performed the song himself in the stadium, he insisted, “You can’t stop us singing ‘Delilah.’ Can you imagine… Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing ‘Delilah’? He stopped the choir from singing but he didn’t stop the crowd from singing it.”

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Still, according to a spokesperson for the Principality Stadium, “We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

Wanting to make every fan feel welcome, the stadium ultimately decided to keep the ban in place during official events. But for one night, Metallica had other plans.

(Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)