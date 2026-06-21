Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Takes a Tumble on Stage During Dublin Concert

Kirk Hammett took a tumble during a recent show. During Metallica’s Dublin concert on June 19, Hammett was walking down the stage when things went awry.

While playing “Seek & Destroy,” Hammett was walking down the stage, interacting with the crowd. He turned to get closer to the fans at the side of the stage, and stepped on an object to do so.

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Hammett seemingly thought the object was solid, but it wasn’t. It gave out under the guitarist’s feet, prompting him to fall into the crowd.

A self-proclaimed "slip & destroy."



Kirk Hammett took a spill onstage during Metallica's headlining set in Dublin last night, right in the middle of "Seek & Destroy." Multiple angles of the moment are already making the rounds online.



Footage via eduffy_1998 pic.twitter.com/WeB1PHYiTw — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) June 20, 2026

The Most Network reported that, while Hammett missed a riff or two as a result of the fall, he quickly recovered and continued on with the show.

After the incident, Hammett laughed off the moment on his Instagram Story. The rocker shared a video of the onstage moment, alongside which he joked, “SLIP and DESTROY!!!”

The quippy caption was a reference to Metallica’s 1983 track “Seek & Destroy,” which the band was performing when the fall took place.

Metallica’s on the Road

Metallica is currently on their M72 World Tour, which will continue its European leg through July 5. After that, the band is heading to Las Vegas, for a run of shows at the Sphere.

Titled Life Burns Faster, the band is set to play 12 shows during their run, with the final concert scheduled for Nov. 7.

From there, Metallica will wrap up their busy year with two shows in Connecticut. The band will bring similar energy into 2027, with 12 shows scheduled at the Sphere, throughout January, February, and March.

“We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week,” Metallica wrote in a letter to their fans. “At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

The band added, “Before we know it, we’ll be exploring new frontiers along with fans from around the world in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait!”

Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images

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