Lauryn Hill Announces Concert Celebrating 25th Anniversary of ‘Miseducation’

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is widely regarded as one the best albums recorded. Blending hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul, and more, the LP was undoubtedly Hill’s magnum opus and is still celebrated to this day.

Videos by American Songwriter

While much of her work following Miseducation paled in comparison, the impact the 1998 album made can never be diminished. So, to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of its release, Hill will be giving a special performance of it this summer.

On Monday (April 3), the singer posted an announcement to Twitter regarding “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Special 25th Anniversary Performance.” Taking place at the Wolf Trap venue in Vienna, Virginia, on June 9, the show will include an extremely rare performance from Hill. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

I’ll be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” at @Wolf_Trap on June 9th.

Tickets available at https://t.co/JJ5MWq3rsC pic.twitter.com/FlOs4jMAav — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) April 3, 2023

Since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released 25 years ago, Hill has sparingly put out new music. Her sophomore follow-up to Miseducation came in the form of a live album, titled MTV Unplugged No. 2.0. However, it was not met with nearly enough enthusiasm or praise. Aside from that, singles like “Consumerism” in 2013 and her 2015 contributions to the Nina Revisited… A Tribute to Nina Simone soundtrack for a Nina Simone documentary is all fans can go back to in her solo catalog outside of Miseducation.

This reality makes Miseducation forever relevant. Whenever fans want to hear Hill’s voice or revisit her incredible songwriting, they can only listen to Miseducation again, or throw on albums from The Fugees, her former band. So, surely this June concert will be a cathartic experience for Hill die-hards.

But, if you can’t make it out to Virginia this summer for the show, Hill will give fans a few more opportunities to see her perform. On top of the 25th-anniversary concert, Hill is included in the lineups for Essence Festival, and Roots Picnic, as well as a potential Fugees reunion tour.

Hill hardly ever has this much on her plate musically, so it would be best for fans to do all they can to make sure they see her live.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images