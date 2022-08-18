After Kiss on the Cheek, T.I. Punches One of the Chainsmokers

Rapper T.I. landed a punch on one of the members of the Chainsmokers, but says the band’s Drew Taggart, “It was my fault.”

Taggart explained what happened on TikTok on Tuesday (August 16), saying in slurred words, “T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We were on a vibe, and I gave him a kiss on the cheek, and he totally punched me in the face. It was my fault.”

Alex Pall got an order: “‘You need to get your boy.'”

Taggart continued, “He punched me in the face, and I was like, ‘Ok, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

After the TikTok post, the rapper responded in a 17-minute video on Instagram, the first 30 seconds of which was him laughing at the scenario.

“Ok, first of all, I love The Chainsmokers,” T.I. finally said, before laughing some more. “We just had to work through some stuff.”

The Atlanta emcee didn’t go into details but did add, “Afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot. You know what I’m saying, we moved on.”

T.I. also invited the band onto his podcast, ExpediTIously, writing in the caption, “Let’s sit down & chop it up.”

In other Chainsmokers news, the group is set to go into outer space in 2024 for a once-in-a-lifetime concert aboard a pressurized capsule.

According to The Associated Press, the duo has partnered with a new space tourism company, World View, that plans to begin chartering flights to the edge of space in the coming years. The Chainsmokers will be among the maiden voyages, where they will record an exclusive performance inside the capsule as it climbs 20 miles above the earth.

Though we’re sure the electronic duo expected the news to prompt at the very least a measure of wonder and excitement, it has instead become an excuse for the masses to shitpost about the band with a slew of creative insults. Despite the conversation being derailed, the duo has said the trip to space is the fulfillment of a dream.

The band is also recently responded to their song “Paris” being used as an anthem for reproductive rights.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)