“Let Me Tell You”: Meghan Trainor Tells ‘American Idol’ Why She’d Be a Great Katy Perry Replacement

Katy Perry is officially leaving American Idol before the next season starts. There has been a lot of talk about who should take the judge’s “throne”, from Kelly Clarkson (who shot it down) to Jelly Roll (who is touring quite a bit). So, who will actually get the gig? Everyone is saying Meghan Trainor is the best fit for the role; including Idol judge Luke Bryan and Meghan Trainor herself.

On a recent episode of the Today Show, the singer opened up about a few things. One of them being the subject of couples using the bathroom together, the other being her coveted spot on Idol.

Just Give the Girl the Job Already!

On the episode of “8 Before 8”, Trainor broke down why she would be a great judge on American Idol.

“Let me tell you, because I care,” Trainor said. “Because I put my heart and soul into these things. And I love new artists. I love helping them find their place in this industry. And I know how scary it could be.”

Trainor went on to say that she “wasn’t brave enough to audition for those shows.” We’d be bold enough to say few are.

“So I always remind them,” she continued. “‘No matter what, you win because you showed up.’ And I would be really nice, but also would help them and I would sing on the show and I would sound great.”

The interview devolved pretty quickly into Trainor gushing over the prospect of the job.

“And I would be best friends with Lionel and Luke. And if they should pick me, choose me, love me. I could do it. I’m available. Please, American Idol, pleeeease.”

Everybody wants her there, and she’s clearly a fan. The clock is ticking to give Meghan Trainor a call, producers at American Idol!

Photo by Lauren Dunn

