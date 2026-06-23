Liam Payne’s Son Is the Sole Beneficiary of His $29 Million Estate

Liam Payne officially has a beneficiary. Nearly two years after the former One Direction singer died in Argentina, his son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of his estate, according to People.

Citing court documents they obtained, the outlet reported that the 9-year-old boy is the sole inheritor of $29,007,998.

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The majority of the money will remain in a trust until Bear’s 18th birthday, the outlet reported.

Payne and his then-girlfriend, Cheryl, welcomed Bear in 2017. After Payne’s 2024 death, Cheryl and music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray became the administrators of his estate, as he died without a will.

At the time, the BBC reported that, when someone in the U.K. dies without a will, their children normally inherit the estate if there is no spouse or civil partner.

Liam Payne’s Ex-Girlfriend Remembers the Late Singer

Following Payne’s death, Cheryl took to Instagram to speak out about speculation surrounding the tragedy, which occurred when he fell off a hotel balcony.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days,” Cheryl continued. “It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

Cheryl went on to write, “I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.”

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” she concluded. “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage