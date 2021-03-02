Singer, songwriter and producer Linda Perry, is curating and co-headlining a star-studded, two-day live-stream event, March 5-6, with performances by Sheryl Crow, Foo Fighters, Carly Simon with David Saw, Ziggy Marley, Deadmau5, Pete Yorn, Kevin Bacon, Perry Farrell, Silvers Pickups, and dozens of more artists to support the pandemic relief efforts of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit organization founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, providing access to free vaccines and testing across the Los Angeles area.

The Rock ‘N’ Relief livestream, which will feature host DJ Kat Corbett, of SiriusXM and KROQ, will also include performances by James Blunt, Miguel, Jewel, Macy Gray, Sammy Hagar, Gavin Rossdale, Pete Yorn, Tracy Bonham, Escape Artists Lovers, featuring Rain Phoenix, and more.

Broadcast through Amazon Music, along with YouTube and Rolling Stone, the two-day event will benefit CORE’s mobile vaccination program, which brings access to the vaccine and Covid-19 testing directly to communities in need across Los Angeles.

CORE also helps operate the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, currently the largest vaccination site in the U.S., providing an average of 8,000 vaccines daily with the growing capacity to administer up to 12,000 per day.

“Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,” said Ann Lee, CORE co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship.”