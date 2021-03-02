On “Till Forever Falls Apart,” Finneas and friend and collaborator, Ashe, tell a timeless tale of true love in the most precarious of times.

Co-written by Ashe, Finneas, and Big Taste (Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert), with production from Finneas and Big Taste, “Till Forever Falls Apart” is a delicately crafted ride into a world where love and life come and go in a blink, as a duet dance around I’m so glad I got to hold ya / And if the sky falls from heaven above, oh I know I had the best time falling into love.

Visually setting the scene around the tender track, Sam Bennett directed the pair dancing, individually and together, in the California desert like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“Ashe to me, is a timeless artist,” says Finneas. “Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more.”

FINNEAS and Ashe (Photo: Dana Trippe)

“Till Forever Falls Apart” marks the second time Finneas has collaborated with Ashe. In 2020, he served as executive producer of Ashe’s double EP, Moral of the Story, as well as co-writer of the release’s title track.

Following Finneas’ latest release “American Cliché,” and closing 2020, with his first holiday song “Another Year, ” the anthemic “Where The Poison Is,” and “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” the 23-year-old Grammy winner is also releasing a deluxe version of his Blood Harmony EP.

Of the track, Ashe says, “`Till Forever Falls Apart’ is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people. If I’ve learned anything from ‘Moral of the Story,’ it’s that accepting the hard truth is strangely comforting.”

Ashe adds, “This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well. The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ is about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love.



“Finneas is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him, and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”