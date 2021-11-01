Kiss Cancel Final Las Vegas Residency

Kiss has canceled their upcoming residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The news comes two weeks after the death of the band’s longtime guitar tech, Fran Stueber, who died on Oct 17 at the age of 52 after contracting COVID-19.

Produced by Live Nation, the residency at Zappos was going to be the last in Vegas for Kiss with the band scheduled to play 12 shows kicking off the week of New Year’s Eve and running into February 2022.

The band was currently on their End of the Road Tour, also marked as their final tour, ever, which initially started in January 2019 and was rescheduled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Future shows, including international dates booked through July 2022, have also been postponed due to illness within the band and crew. In the past few weeks and months, Kiss co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with members of their crew, all also tested positive for COVID-19.

The band recently revealed The Kiss Kruise, a five-day concert cruise, running Oct. 29 through Nov. 3, 2022, sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, and the release of a super deluxe edition of their 1976 release Destroyer, marking the 45th anniversary of the album.

Photo by Kevin Mazur