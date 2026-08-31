Lionel Richie Hospitalized in ICU After Struggling Through Final Song at Concert

Lionel Richie is battling some health issues. Following his Aug. 29 concert in St. Louis, Missouri, the American Idol judge checked himself into the hospital, according to TMZ, who cited sources.

The outlet reported that Richie wanted to have some tests run, and that doctors are concerned about possible dehydration.

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People further reported that Richie is currently in the ICU. The singer is hoping to leave the hospital on Sept. 1, according to the first outlet.

Concertgoers told TMZ that Richie appeared to struggle towards the end of his show, and even requested that a chair be brought out for his final song.

What to Know About Lionel Richie’s Health

Richie’s latest hospitalization came two months after another health scare. Back in June, Richie told the crowd that he felt dizzy on stage. He initially tried to continue on with the show, but wound up cutting the concert short.

At the time, TMZ, citing sources connected to Richie, reported that paramedics met the American Idol judge backstage. After examining him, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to the outlet.

After that hospitalization, Richie was forced to cancel two more shows. At the time, doctors advised Richie to “rest and return to full health.”

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” Live Nation wrote in a post announcing the cancelations.

He returned to the road shortly thereafter, and took to Instagram to express his happiness about getting back to work.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” Richie wrote. “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

Richie continued performing without incident since then, until his most recent hospitalization. There’s no word yet about when he plans to get back to performing.

His next show is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 26 in San Francisco, California. After that, concerts in Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio, will follow, before Richie heads to Las Vegas for a residency at the Wynn.

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