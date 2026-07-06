‘American Idol’ Judge Breaks Silence After Onstage Health Scare

On June 24, Lionel Richie performed at the Grand Casino Arena for his Sing A Song All Night Long tour. Well, it seems that all night long was a little much for the hitmaker. Feeling dizzy, Richie ultimately decided to postpone two of his shows, causing concern among fans. And now, the music icon is hoping to put those worries to rest, offering fans an update on not just his health but the tour.

Spending decades in the music industry, Richie still has a song to sing. With some speculating that the singer’s health would lead to his retirement, the singer, while 77, had no urge to stop entertaining his fans all around the world.

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Posting a collage of pictures from his performance, Richie declared, “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you. Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together.”

Thanking both cities for hosting him, Richie appeared to be in full strength as he prepared to go international. “See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

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Lionel Richie Not Looking To Retire Just Yet

With doctors apparently clearing Richie, the singer wasted no time returning to the spotlight. For anyone worried about retirement, Richie made it clear he’s not done yet.

As for fans, they filled the comments with love and praise for Richie. Excited to see him performing once again, one fan wrote, “Knowing you are fully recovered and in great health puts my mind at ease. Your past tour dates forged beautiful memories with local audiences, and I send warm congratulations all the way from afar for your upcoming Toronto performance!” And for those who saw Richie in Detroit – another fan insisted, “Loved you from Detroit! I had tears.”

Looking ahead, Richie has shows scheduled throughout all of July and August. After his international shows, he will jet back to the United States, ending his all night long tour in Austin, Texas, on August 14.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)