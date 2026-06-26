“Heartbroken” Lionel Richie Cancels More Shows in Wake of Hospitalization

Reaching icon status with songs like “Hello” and “All Night Long”, Lionel Richie looked forward to embarking on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Unfortunately, the 77-year-old singer had to prematurely end his opening show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, following an onstage dizzy spell that led to his leaving the Grand Casino Arena in an ambulance. Still recuperating, Richie is following medical advice and canceling the next two shows on his roster. However, the American Idol judge has assured fans that he will be back onstage in no time.

Lionel Richie Aims to Return to the Road Next Week

Live Nation Chicago revealed via Instagram on Thursday (June 26) that Lionel Richie would not take the stage in Chicago that day. He is also canceling Friday’s (June 28) show in Columbus, Ohio.

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As of now, the four-time Grammy Award winner plans to return to the stage on Tuesday (June 30) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” Live Nation’s post read. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

Fans expressed well wishes in the comments, with one Instagram user writing, “To one of the nicest guys in the world hope you get to feeling better.”

An Onstage Medical Scare

Lionel Richie was singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” during Thursday’s (June 25) show in St. Paul when the singer experienced a dizzy spell.

At first, he tried to continue his performance while seated, telling the crowd, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a– down.”

Richie tried to push through, performing “Three Times a Lady” at the piano, but left the stage after that song.

An hour later, saxophonist Dino Soldo came out on stage to inform fans that he was too ill to continue the show.

TMZ reported that paramedics examined Richie backstage before deciding to send him to the hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told The Minnesota Star Tribune that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was “a little dehydrated” but hadn’t noticed any health issues prior to the show.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Star Lionel Richie Abruptly Ends First Tour Show After Medical Scare]

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s North American tour is set to wrap up on August 14 in Austin, Texas.

Featured image by Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage