Listen to David Bowie’s Unreleased Cover Track of the Who’s “I Can’t Explain”

Releasing hit songs like “Starman” and “Rebel Rebel”, David Bowie did more than become a legend in the music industry. Using his own unique style, Bowie ushered in a new era of music as he sold over 100 million albums worldwide, gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is considered one of the greatest artists in history by Rolling Stone. Not to mention, he also appeared in numerous films like Basquiat and The Prestige. While enjoying a prosperous career in music, the icon passed away in January 2016. And keeping his legacy alive, a version of Bowie covering The Who’s “I Can’t Explain” recently surfaced online.

Much like Bowie, The Who enjoyed the stardom of the spotlight as they released several studio albums and numerous hit songs like “Happy Jack” and “Pinball Wizard.” Among their hit songs was the classic “I Can’t Explain.” And it appears that Bowie loved the song so much, he decided to record a cover of it. Ahead of the release of Bowie’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Star! Boxset on June 14, Trident Studio released the cover.

Gaining thousands of views over the last few days, fans loved listening to Bowie cover the song with comments reading, “Trident studios always had awesome guitar tones on the recordings there. Like the guitar parts on I want you (She’s So Heavy) from the Beatles that were used in the final mix.” Another person added, “Thanks Bowie.”

Earl Slick Recalls Meeting David Bowie For The First Time

Throughout his time in the studio, Bowie covered the song numerous times. The version, listen above, was recorded in 1972 when the singer worked on the album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Just a year later, Bown re-recorded “I Can’t Explain” when working on his covers album Pin Ups.

While a legend in music, guitarist Earl Slick recalled meeting Bowie for the first time. Like many before him, Slick found himself awestruck when meeting the star. “He was dressed the way an English rock star might think a Harlem pimp would dress. Loose, baggy pants matched with Capezio dance shoes. It was a weird combo, but very cool, too. And I was especially struck by the way he moved. He was graceful for a rock-and-roll guy.”

Slick concluded, “David was definitely the strangest cat I’d ever seen, and I’d been around some off-the-wall characters, even at that point in my career.”

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)