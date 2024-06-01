Adele Shares What the Future Holds for Her as Many Believe She Will Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Although Abi Carter walked away as the latest winner of American Idol, the entire season seemed focused on Katy Perry as the singer announced her exit from the show. Having sat alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for several years, the news came as somewhat of a shock for fans and even her fellow judges. But wanting to get back to her music career, Perry left after the season 22 finale. And with many wondering who will replace her, Adele seemed to show interest.

Over the last few weeks, insiders and fans offered suggestions and rumors of who will replace Perry. Just to list a few, there was Jelly Roll, Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, and, of course, Adele. Throughout her career, Adele nurtured an iconic career as she won 16 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and even an Academy Award. Dominating the music industry and charts, Adele recently discussed what she plans to do after ending her residency in Las Vegas.

So this is her turning down the American Idol rumors? https://t.co/UvxbfCpxo5 — Ellaby (@Ellaby4) June 1, 2024

Adele Looks To Add To Her Family

Having spent almost twenty years dedicating her life to music, it seems Adele is looking forward to some much-needed time off as she hinted at a vacation that could last ten years. While many hoped her statement was just a joke, it did shed some light on whether she would take over for Perry on American Idol. Although not speaking about American Idol, the statement pointed to some time off.

Speaking to Heat World, an insider claimed that Adele wanted to take a step back and focus on growing her family. “Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn’t want to be touring at the same time.”

Although wanting to have a child, the possibility of her joining American Idol could still happen as the source added, “It takes a lot out of her and she’s looking at gigs that would get her the same pay cheque, but with less work involved, as she wants to get pregnant soon. Her team were still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy’s spot on American Idol.”

Only time will tell which star will join Richie and Bryan for season 23 of American Idol.

