3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs by David Bowie

David Bowie is one of the great rock and roll artists of all time—and not just because of his music. His style, his grace, his look, his characters—all of these elements comprise the magic and mystique that is the legend of the British-born songwriter and performer.

But while Bowie released 26 studio albums between 1967 and his death in 2016, there are a special group of songs that stand the test of time more than others. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of those tunes. Three songs that people will be listening to and singing along with for decades—if not millennia—to come.

“Let’s Dance” from Let’s Dance (1983)

This song was built for dancing. As the title would suggest, it’s a glitzy, glamorous track that pushes you to put on your best club outfit and shake the night away. Diamond disco balls hang overhead as sweaty bodies sway to the shoulder-shimmying beat. Released on the 1983 album of the same name, this track is part-funk, part-rock and part-disco. And it’s since been sampled by rap songs and remixes, including by pop star Lady Gaga. The song has become a soundtrack for spirited movement and on the track, Bowie sings,

If you say run, I’ll run with you

And if you say hide, we’ll hide

Because my love for you would break my heart in two

If you should fall, into my arms and tremble like a flower



Let’s dance

Let’s dance

“Heroes” from Heroes (1977)

Released on the album of the same name, “Heroes” has become one of Bowie’s most covered songs (including by the Jakob Dylan band The Wallflowers). And why not? The refrain is all about the best of what people could be. Day to day, we are regular folk. But with Bowie inspiring us, maybe we could be more. Maybe we can rise up and do better—maybe we can be, yes, heroes! It’s for this message that this track will live forever and ever. On the aspirational track, Bowie sings with great passion,

I, I will be king

And you, you will be queen

Though nothing will drive them away

We can be Heroes, just for one day

We can be us, just for one day

I, I can remember (I remember)

Standing, by the wall (by the wall)

And the guns, shot above our heads (over our heads)

And we kissed, as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)

And the shame, was on the other side

Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever

Then we could be Heroes, just for one day

“Under Pressure” from Hot Space (1982)

Originally released as a single in 1981, this song by Bowie and the British-born band Queen features one of the most iconic rock bass lines. After its release in 1981, the song was later released in 1982 on the Queen album Hot Space, but at its core it’s a collaboration between Bowie and Queen (especially lead singer Freddie Mercury). The song, as the title suggests, is about having to do, having to make a choice. The world pushes you toward action and you cannot sit on the fence. So, what do you decide in the heat of the moment when, yes, under pressure? Sing Bowie and Mercury in a call and response,

That’s the terror of knowing what this world is about

Watchin’ some good friends screamin’, “Let me out”

Pray tomorrow gets me higher

Pressure on people, people on streets

Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images