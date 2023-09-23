The Week in Review: Kane Brown, Phil Collins’ Influence, New Blink-182, and More

From “In the Air Tonight” making a countrified comeback to Zach Bryan teaming up with even more collaborators, here’s what happened in the music and culture world this past week.

Lana Del Rey Praises Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish: “I Love Them and Their Music”

Lana Del Rey has been called a mentor of sorts to emerging artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lana opened up about being in that position of guidance for them: “Because Billie and Olivia are such good people, it’s fucking awesome. I love them and their music. It’s not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture.”

Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” Finds a New Generation of Fans

Can you feel it? Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg unveiled their new version of the popular Phil Collins tune from 1981 — complete with its iconic drum break — for Monday Night Football. A few days later, Kane Brown released “I Can Feel It,” a country song that interpolates Collins’ song as well. One might say there’s something in the air… tonight.

Lizzo Faces Another Lawsuit from Former Tour Employee

After being sued in August by three backup dancers for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, Lizzo endured yet another suit this week. This one was filed by Asha Daniels, a fashion designer who worked on one of the superstar’s tours. In it, Daniels claims she heard offensive comments from staff and was sometimes denied breaks while working a 20-hour shift.

Zach Bryan Harmonizes with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan on New EP ‘Boys of Faith’

After an eventful few weeks, including both a No. 1 song and an arrest, Zach Bryan released a new EP featuring collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan. The new music comes just weeks after dropping his second album, Zach Bryan, which likewise found major chart success. The hits keep coming.

Blink-182 Are So Back on Two Massive New Singles

The Mark, Tom, and Travis show is back on the air, and it sounds good. This week, the reunited trio, who are busy touring the globe, released two new singles: “One More Time” and “More Than You Know.” As vocalists, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus have never sounded more similar — I guess this is growing up.

