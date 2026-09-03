Lionel Richie Is Home and “Doing Great” After Hospitalization

Lionel Richie is on the mend. Three days after the singer checked himself into the hospital following his St. Louis concert, People reported that he’s returned home to Los Angeles and is “doing great.”

The positive update came days after TMZ first reported Richie’s health scare. Concertgoers told the outlet that Richie appeared to struggle towards the end of his show. He even requested that a chair be brought out for his final song, they said.

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“Some things have been happening on this tour that kind of shook me up a little bit, because I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” Richie told the crowd. “I went back to the doctor, and he said, ‘You are suffering from dehydration.’”

Afterwards, Richie headed to the hospital to undergoing testing, with doctors once again concerned about possible dehydration, according to the outlet. Later, reports surfaced claiming that Richie was undergoing cardiac testing amid his hospitalization.

What to Know About Lionel Richie’s Health

Richie’s health issues have been going on for months. During a June concert, Richie told the crowd that he felt dizzy on stage. He initially tried to continue on with the show, but wound up cutting the concert short.

At the time, TMZ, citing sources connected to Richie, reported that paramedics met the American Idol judge backstage. After examining him, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to the outlet.

As a result of that hospitalization, Richie was forced to cancel two more shows. At the time, doctors advised Richie to “rest and return to full health.”

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” Live Nation wrote in a post announcing the cancelations.

He returned to the road shortly thereafter, and took to Instagram to express his happiness about getting back to work.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” Richie wrote. “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

It’s currently unclear if Richie will resume his tour in the wake of his latest health issue.

His next show is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 26 in San Francisco, California. After that, concerts in Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio, will follow, before Richie heads to Las Vegas for a residency at the Wynn.

Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater