Lionel Richie Remains Hospitalized After Health Scare Prompts Cardiac Testing

When kicking off the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, Lionel Richie hoped to entertain fans all over the country with a few classic hits. And with fans clamoring to get tickets, the tour was a success. But sadly, the tour was overshadowed by health concerns as Richie struggled to get through the last few shows. As fans expressed their concern over Richie’s health, he eventually landed in the ICU with doctors focused on his heart. Not knowing what the future held for the tour, a recent update shared some good news for Richie.

According to reports, Richie remained in the ICU in St. Louis as doctors wanted to conduct more cardiac tests. For now, it seemed that the singer would be leaving the hospital on Wednesday if the tests showed a positive outlook.

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On Saturday, Richie took the stage at the Muny Amphitheater in St. Louis. Just like his previous shows, the hitmaker somewhat struggled to get through a single song. He told the audience, “Some things have been happening on this tour that kind of shook me up a little bit, because I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. I went back to the doctor, and he said, ‘You are suffering from dehydration.’”

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[RELATED: “Heartbroken” Lionel Richie Cancels More Shows in Wake of Hospitalization]

Lionel Richie Thanks Fans For Their Support

Richie’s recent health scare wasn’t the first to interrupt his time on the road. Back in June, the singer fell ill while performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Unable to finish the concert, Richie ended the show early and sought medical attention. With his health taking priority, he later canceled scheduled performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

Thankfully, Richie wasn’t willing to push his body through future shows. Taking the signs as a warning, he checked himself into the hospital for observation. Back in July, he offered an update to fans, stating, “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

While the future was uncertain, for now, Richie planned to travel to the Chase Center in San Francisco for a show on September 26. From there, he would stretch the tour to Las Vegas and Brazil in October and November.

But again, those dates came second to his recovery. With doctors continuing to monitor his heart, fans were more concerned with seeing Richie leave the hospital healthy than seeing him return to the stage.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)